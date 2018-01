SURRY, Va. — A bundle of joy was born on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Friday night.

The 7 pound 8 ounce baby girl, named JoyAnna Howard, was delivered around 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Officials say that a deck-hand worker on the ferry helped the mother, Anna Howard, deliver the baby.

The deck hand worker is a retired Newport News firefighter, now a part-time Hampton firefighter and full-time deck-hand worker for the ferry.