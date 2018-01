Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a reported brush fire near Taylor Farm Road and Mulch Landing Road in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire is on private property and the fire currently under control.

No injuries have been reported.

*Video courtesy of News 3 viewer Aber Gavino