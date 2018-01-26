VTech recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles due to injury hazard

The company VTech recalled one of its child products on Thursday because of a falling hazard that it presents to toddlers.

The product called Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobile Model, with a product number 80-503000, is being recalled because the clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break causing the mobile to fall, posing an injury hazard to an infant in the crib, according to the VTech.

The company said in a press release that it had recieved six reports of the clamp cracking. No injures have been reported though.

The company said that it will refund or replace the product for its customers.

About 37,000 units have been sold in the U.S., with an additional 4,800 sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact VTech for a full refund or a replacement product.

The product has been sold at Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from February 2017 through November 2017 for about $25.