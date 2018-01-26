North Carolina drug task force makes arrest in meth lab investigation

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Members of the Down East Task Force arrested Rachel Bisbing Odell as a suspect in a methamphetamine lab investigation on Wednesday.

Police charged Bisbing with manufacture methamphetamine and three counts of possessing a precursor chemical with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. She received a $20,000 secured bond, according to officials with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is apart of the tri-county task force that makes up the Down East Drug Task Force.