GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the 6900 block of Wicomico Village Drive Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

If you have any information that might help deputies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.