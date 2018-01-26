Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center open for transitioning service members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – On January 24 the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center opened to service members that are transitioning from the military to civilian life, who are looking for jobs.

The center is led by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads, and is located at 861 Glenrock Road in Norfolk.

Officials say that the new center will, “help veterans, transitioning service members, and military families identify, navigate, and access services and resources to attain their employment goals and support their successful transition to the civilian workforce in Hampton Roads.”

Established by the Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board, Opportunity Inc. oversees workforce development programs for eight localities in South and Western Hampton Roads, said a press release from the organization.

