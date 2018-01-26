× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking 60s and showers this weekend… Bundle up this morning, temperatures are starting in the 20s today. Highs will warm into the low 50s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light SE winds. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Get ready for a warmer weekend but a 50/50 weekend. Clouds will build in through the day Saturday, mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s tomorrow. A cold front will bring in more clouds and rain for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers for most of the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Sunday.

Rain showers will linger into Monday as colder air starts to move in behind the front. Expect highs near 50 on Monday. Sunshine is back for Tuesday but highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In, Warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

