PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A family is displaced from their home in the 4500 block of Winston Road, according to Portsmouth Fire officials.

Crews received a call about the house fire at 1:15 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the back, right side and roof of the home.

The family was able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control at 1:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.