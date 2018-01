NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment in the 3600 block of Radford Street.

It happened on Friday around 3:19 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the four-family apartment complex that was unoccupied and under renovation.

The fire was controlled to one apartment and under control by 3:39 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was displaced and there were no injuries.