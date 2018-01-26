Coastal Virginia WineFest 2018 returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The fifth annual Coastal Virginia WineFest will return for another year on January 27.
The event will last until 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
There will be 50 featured vendors and 25 featured wineries.
Tasting tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door. Wine and food tasting tickets are $88 in advance only. Click here to purchase tickets.
Click here to enter to win a pair of tickets to WineFest from Coast Live.