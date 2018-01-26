Career fair to be held in Norfolk this March

NORFOLK, Va. – National Career Fairs will be hosting a career fair event in Norfolk on Thursday March 1, 2018.

According to National Career Fair the event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton on 1500 North Military Highway.

The company said that its career fair will have hundreds of job opportunities, and that those in search of the job will have the opportunity to meet employers face to face and have multiple interview opportunities.

Fore more information call 877-561-5627 or check out nationalcareerfairs.com .