ALDI to hold two hiring events for upcoming Suffolk store

SUFFOLK, Va. – ALDI will hold two hiring events for its upcoming Suffolk location in February.

The hiring events will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 100 East Constance Rd. in Suffolk on both Thursday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 20.

Recruiters are seeking to fill positions for Store Associates. Associates will earn $12.35 an hour; pay will increase to $12.70 an hour after six months of employment.

All interested applicants must meet the following criteria in order to apply:

Must be 18 years or older

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Previous retail experience is preferred

Must undergo a drug screening and background check

Be able to lift 45 pounds