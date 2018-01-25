Virginia State Police seizes 10 pounds of marijuana, arrest two

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A traffic stop on I-81 in Rockbridge County saw Virginia State Police recover 10 pounds of marijuana after stopping a vehicle for speeding.

According to Virginia State Police, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday a Trooper with VSP stopped a 2018 Ford Escape traveling southbound for speeding 10 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit.

After the Trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, a search was conducted, and revealed that the car had ten pounds of marijuana hidden in it.

The driver, Whitney Brooke Dudley, 23, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with speeding, and possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Mahvasi Donta Fennell-Owens, 21, of Lexington Va., was charged with possession of Marijuana, according to VSP.

The driver and passenger were transported to the Rockbridge County Jail, where Dudley and Owens were released on bond.

The men were heading to Roanoke when they were pulled over by VSP.