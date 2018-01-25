Virginia Beach private school closes Friday because of stomach bug that has spread

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students that go to St. Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach will not have school Friday.

According to the school’s principal Lou Goldberg, class will be cancelled because of a stomach bug that has made its way around the school, causing multiple students already to not attend class this week.

“We have and are taking proactive measures and precautions at the school to ensure the health and safety of our students and faculty. We have conducted a thorough cleaning of the school as well as educating our families on helping with the containment of any potential spread. As a preventative measure we have made the decision to close on Friday to allow our students time to get well and help prevent any further spread,” said Goldberg in a statement to News 3.

There is no information on what virus, fever of sickness this is, or how many staff, teachers or students have become sick.

