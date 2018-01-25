St. Louis Zoo allowing people to adopt a sloth for Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This gift from the St. Louis Zoo may be exactly what you should get your significant other if they are an animal lover.

The zoo is allowing people to adopt sloths as a Valentine’s Day gift. But there is a catch.

You can’t directly take home a sloth, but you will receive a stuffed one, and the money that is used will go toward feeding and caring for these animals at the St. Louis Zoo.

There are also other animal adoption packages that can be bought as well, if you’re not in the market for a sloth.

Also listed for “adoption” was a black rhinoceros, grizzly bear and a black and white ruffed lemur.

To see more about this, click here.