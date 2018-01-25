Rabid raccoon, cat found in Norfolk neighborhood test positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon and cat found in the Lafayette-Winona neighborhood in Norfolk have tested positive for rabies, according to Norfolk Public Health.

On January 21, a raccoon was killed by two dogs in the 1600 block of Holland Avenue.

The next day, a stray cat scratched a dog in the 3000 block of Racine Avenue.

Both animals were sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. They both tested positive for rabies Wednesday.

There were no known human exposures in either incident, and the three dogs that were involved are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials remind people to report any exposure of animal bites or scratches to local health departments.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon or a brown stray cat in this area, you are asked to contact Norfolk Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

Call the number listed above for more information.