Portsmouth Police to hold news conference on 2015 murder investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va – Omar Booker was shot and killed while working at a Portsmouth sub shop in January 2015, to this day his case remains unsolved.

Booker was only 18-years-old when he killed. He was working at Philadelphia Cold Cuts on the corner of King Street and Confederate Avenue when the shooting occurred. According to Portsmouth Police, two men were seen on surveillance footage running to and from the business around the time of the shooting, to this day, the men in the video have not been identified.

Portsmouth Police are holding a news conference at the sub shop Thursday afternoon at 4:30. They say they plan to review the investigation into this unsolved case and highlight a new reward being offered through independent donations.

News 3 will be at the news conference and will provide updates on the case as they become available.