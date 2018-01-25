Police investigating two overnight shootings in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pulaski Street. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second shooting happened a few minutes later at 12:38 a.m. near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Portsmouth Boulevard. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

There is no additional information at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.