Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sidelined with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. – Last year, when the Patriots engineered a miraculous comeback to win Super Bowl LI and their fifth world title, they did so without Rob Gronkowski.

The All-Pro sat-out New England’s entire playoff run after undergoing season-ending back surgery. Could the Pats be without Gronk again in Super Bowl LII?

Thursday, for the second straight day, the Patriots list Gronkowski as DNP (Did Not Participate) on their injury report. Gronkowski, who left last Sunday’s AFC Championship late in the first half with a head injury, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Gronkowski caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in New England’s victory vs. Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX (2014 season). In a Patriots loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI (2011 season), Gronk was limited to two catches for 26 yards.

Also appearing on the Pats’ Thursday injury report: quarterback Tom Brady listed as a limited participant with a hand injury. Last week, Brady’s hand injury caused him to miss a day of practice prior to the AFC title game.

New England faces-off with the Eagles Sunday February 4th in Super Bowl LII at Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium. News 3 will be in Minnesota all week to cover the sights and sounds of sports’ biggest game.