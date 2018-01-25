Norfolk named one of the top five citizen – engaged communities in the U.S.

NORFOLK, Va. – The Public Technology Institute named the City of Norfolk one of its top five Citizen-Engaged Communities for 2017-2019.

According to the institute, Norfolk received this recognition honoring Norfolk Cares Center for providing seamless, engaging service to citizens through multiple channels, providing citizens direct and open access and demonstrating accountability through performance reporting, not just for calls but also for service delivery.

This isn’t the first time that Norfolk has been honored by PTI. This honor will be the third consecutive time that Norfolk placed in the top five for PTI’s Citizen-Engaged Communities. The Norfolk Cares Center has won the designation more than any other call center in Virginia, says PTI.

The Norfolk Cares Center is the single point of contact for all citizen service requests, issues and inquiries. Norfolk Cares representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but receive requests through voicemail, email and online 24 hours a day.

Norfolk and its call center will be featured in PTI’s annual publication, as well as on its website.

Staff of the Norfolk Cares Center will also have a chance to help shape policies for centers around the country when they represent the Norfolk and present best-practices in citizen-engagement at regional and national level events.

In 2017, the Norfolk Cares Center participated in 46 engagement events, received 148,059 incoming calls and assisted with citizen inquiries and issues through an additional 68,642 outgoing calls. Norfolk Cares representatives also processed 22,361 online requests, 4,487 requests through email and another 5,892 mobile application requests.