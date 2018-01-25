Norfolk named one of the hottest destinations of 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – With a growing art, culture and cuisine scene, Norfolk was named one of Wander With Wonder’s hottest destinations in 2018.

The travel website featured Norfolk’s Waterside District, naval attractions and its neighborhood art and culture scene as things they loved about the city. The website also talked about food, downtown attractions and a certain quirkiness that the city has, which along for the reason above make it a good travel destination.

Travel + Leisure Magazine named Norfolk its Favorite American City for 2018 and one of its Top 50 Places to Travel (in the world) in 2017.

