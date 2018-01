NORFOLK, Va. – Ever wanted to learn how to make your own terrarium?

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is having a one-day terrarium workshop on February 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Local glass garden artist John Wharton will show you how to make a miniature living table top display using succulents, stones, organic soil and moss.

Pre-registration is required and tickets are $40 for members and $55 for non-members. Click here to buy tickets.