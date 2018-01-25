Newport News man wins 200K playing the Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. – If you have ever wondered if spending the extra dollar on the Power Play option when buying a Powerball ticket was worth it, Alvin Boling’s story may convince you it is.

Boling bought his winning ticket at the Tinee Giant convenience store on 2722 Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth, and when he spent the extra buck for his ticket on the Power Play option, it netted him $150,000 dollars more than if he had not. His winnings without Power Play would have only been $50,000.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 26-28-47-49-58, and the Powerball number was (3).

Boling said he discovered he’d won on the Sunday after the drawing, when he sat down with his morning coffee and checked the winning numbers, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

“I just said, ‘Oh my goodness!’ and sat for a while,” said Boiling. “There was no fanfare.”

Other than paying his bills, Boiling said that he did not have any immediate plans to spend the money.

Boiling lives in Newport News, which has received more than $26.7 million dollars in lottery funds for K-12 education in the last fiscal year.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

The Virginia Lottery says that more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

For more information on Powerball, visit www.powerball.com.