Newport News man hospitalized after being shot in leg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 13000 block of De Wald Circle Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:22 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect exited a dark-colored car that was parked in the area and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.