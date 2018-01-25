MacArthur Center launches Kids Eat Free program

NORFOLK, Va. – Four restaurants in the MacAurthur Center have joined together in efforts to provide free food for kids 12-years-old and under.

Firehouse Subs, California Pizza Kitchen, Johnny Rockets and Chili’s will be the four restaurants that will participate in the Kids Eat Free program, according to a press release from the MacArthur Center.

It will be an all-year-long program that will have a free meal choice for kids 12 and under. The meal choice will depend on the one of four days that the deal is offered during the week. Monday through Thursday, one of the four restaurants will provide the free meal. The free meal is only allowed when an entrée at the restaurant is also bought.

Below are the restaurants and free food option that will be available to kids 12-years-old and under: