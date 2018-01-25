Frozen meatball products sold in Virginia, North Carolina recalled due to listeria concerns

Rich Products Corporation is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat frozen meatballs were produced on December 17. The following product is being recalled:

36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The recalled products have “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious–and sometimes fatal–infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals could suffer from short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

People who have bought these products are asked to throw them away or return them to the place they were purchased.