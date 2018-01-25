× First Warning Forecast: Warm Weekend

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We’re only in the lower to mid 40s for most spots which is where we will stay for afternoon highs. We will stay sunny with little to no cloud cover. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 20s.

Sunshine is back for Friday as we begin our next warm up. We will see mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with highs climbing into the low 50s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will stay dry throughout the day with rain chances sitting at 0%.

The 60s are back for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny sky for the first half of the day then clouds gradually building in by the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s. Sunday will also reach the low 60s but we are tracking rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of scattered showers for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 25th

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

2013 Snow 1-3 inches I-95 eastward and south into NC.

