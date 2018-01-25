Bobcat hit by car in Gloucester may be released in February

GLOUCESTER, Va. – A bobcat that was hit by a woman driving from Gloucester to Richmond on Thanksgiving is still recovering and may be released back into the wild in February.

The bobcat had lacerations from being hit by the car, as well as a fractured jaw.

Staff at the center said that when they first received the bobcat, it had trouble eating, but after leaving it alone and away from humans that it finally did. They said they have been feeding her “rat slurries,” which she received her medication in twice a day.

On January 22, the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s staff took radiographs to check on the bobcat’s injuries. A doctor confirmed that the cat’s jaw fracture has fully healed, meaning the bobcat is ready for whole food again.

In the coming weeks, the bobcat will be transitioned back to whole food and offered live prey.

The woman discovered the bobcat lodged in the grill of her Prius after she parked at VCU, CBS 6 reported back on Thanksgiving.

Richmond Animal Care and Control was called and rescued the bobcat. The animal was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment.

“Upon arrival, the bobcat was bright, alert, and growling,” a Wildlife Center of Virginia spokesperson said. “The cat’s head movements indicated the presence of head trauma and possible vision loss.”