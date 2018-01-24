Watch the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

Music fans rejoice! It’s that time of year again, the GRAMMY Awards are back, Sunday January 28 on News 3.

The 60th year of the award show will be hosted by The Late Late show host James Corden.

Some of the big names in the lineup for the night are 2018 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and 13-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris with two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Chris Stapleton, vocalist Zuleyka Rivera, who will perform with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and 16-time GRAMMY winner Sting.

In addition, musician Jon Batiste, bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will perform with GRAMMY winner Gary Clark Jr. in a special tribute to Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

GRAMMY performers include Brothers Osbourne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.

Click here to see a list of all the nominees.