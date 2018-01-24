TSA spots loaded gun in carry-on bag at Richmond airport, woman arrested

RICHMOND, Va. – A Chesterfield County woman was arrested at Richmond International Airport after a TSA officer found a loaded gun in her carry-on bag.

The incident happened on Monday, January 22.

TSA officials say the TSA officer who was staffing the x-ray monitor detected the 9 mm handgun inside the woman’s bag. It was loaded with eight bullets.

Airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the woman on weapons charges.

Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

Individual airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.