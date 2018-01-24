Sussex County Sheriff’s Office investigating after hunter finds body in trash bag in woods

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – Detectives are investigating after a hunter discovered a body in a trash bag in a wooded area off Route 35.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter discovered the body on January 12 around 10:45 a.m. on Jerusalem Plank Road.

The hunter was tracking a dog by transmitter and noticed a trash bag in a ditch full of water near a hunting path leading to a wooded area.

When the hunter opened the bag, he saw a body. The body was wrapped in trash bags and submerged in water in the ditch.

Officials have identified the victim as 36-year-old Kenneth Moore of Franklin. Investigators say Moore had trauma to his head and neck, causing him to bleed out.

There was no missing alert for Kenneth Moore, authorities said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.