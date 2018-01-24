‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor dead at 38

NORMAN, Okla. – The storm chasing community is in shock following the death of well-known storm chaser Joel Taylor.

Taylor starred alongside Reed Timmer on Discovery Channel’s television series “Storm Chasers.”

On Tuesday, friends and family announced his sudden passing, according to KFOR. He was just 38 years old.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer posted on Twitter.

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

The cause of his death is not known at this point.

Officials with the San Juan Police Department tell NBC News that Taylor died on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was arriving in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Investigators say Taylor was found in his cabin and appears to have died at sea before the ship docked.

At this point, police say they do not suspect foul play. Sources told TMZ that “it appears the death could be an overdose and Joel Taylor was consuming controlled substances.”

We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of “The Dominator". Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Z0RyHwe4Kf — Discovery (@Discovery) January 24, 2018

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family,” a statement from Royal Caribbean read.

Taylor, who is an Oklahoma native, graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology.