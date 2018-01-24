Portsmouth Police searching for missing, endangered man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

63-year-old Marvin Folston was last seen in the 30 block of Emmons Place around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Folston is described as a black man with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police say he is in need of medication, which he does not have with him.

Anyone who has seen Folston or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

