NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of Norview Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Fire units arrived on scene at 2:51 a.m. with smoke showing from Smith and Williams Funeral Home.

Fire was noted under control at 3:06 a.m.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

Cause of fire is under investigation.

