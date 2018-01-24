Norfolk Police Department receives grant to help reduce opioid deaths

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Criminal Justices announced Wednesday that it has awarded the Norfolk Police Department a $7,000 grant to provide all police units with a medical kit to help reduce the number of opioid deaths in the city.

The grant ensures that all police units are given a Naloxone kit to provide life-saving treatment in the event of an emergency overdose situation.

Norfolk Police began training officers to use Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, in May 2017. Since then, the department says officers have administered Narcan eight times during emergencies.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue has been using Naloxone for years; it is carried on all ambulances, engines and ladders. In 2017, firefighters administered Naloxone 244 times in suspected overdose cases and another 180 times by protocol.

