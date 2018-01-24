× MacArthur Center entertains indoors this winter

NORFOLK, Va – The snow and rain has forced many of us to entertain indoors.

MacArthur Center has a host of events in their new Live 360 studio that can keep anyone of any age occupied all winter long.

PoundFit is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums! They’ve got free classes January 28th at 1pm and February 10th at noon.

They’re also starting Manic Mondays With Norfolk Cycle Sisters. These rides are for amateur, female riders that don’t feel comfortable riding alone. The Manic Monday Bike Rides meet at 6pm on the MacArthur Center Green and the Live 360 classes are held the 3rd Saturday of every month at noon.

California Pizza Kitchen is also holding a series of adult and kids cooking classes. Adults are $20 per person which includes an entree and two beverages and the junior series is $12 per person including an entree, drink and ice cream sundae.

The next adult class is February 22nd and the next kids class is February 24th.