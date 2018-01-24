Hampton Health Department searching for cat that bit person

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Health Department is looking for a cat that bit someone on January 21.

The cat was last seen in the 2800 block of Victoria Boulevard. It is described as a Himalayan male with a blue collar. It is believed to be in the area of Raleigh Avenue.

If the department is unable to find the cat, the victim may have to undergo rabies shots.

An animal that is suspected of biting someone will usually be put on a 10-day period of confinement at the owner’s home. Incidents like this do not require removing the animal from its home or having it put to sleep.

Anyone who has seen this cat is asked to call the Hampton Health Department at (757) 727-2570 or Hampton Animal Control (757) 727-6111 or (757) 727-8311.

