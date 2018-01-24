× Congressional candidate will face trial on federal charges the same day as primary election

NORFOLK, Va. – An indicted candidate running for Congress will face trial on June 12, the same day as the democratic primary.

Shaun Brown, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges she faces during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The indictment says 58-year-old Shaun Brown worked with Virginia non-profit JOBS Community Outreach Development Corporation and reportedly stole from the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally-funded program to feed children during the summer when free-lunch programs stop at the end of the school year, in 2011 and 2012.

Brown was responsible for running the SFSP for JOBS, and in 2012, Brown and others submitted fraudulent claims for reimbursement, according to the indictment. As part of the scheme, she would direct staff to inflate the numbers of children actually fed and falsify documents in order to obtain additional money.

Brown denies all of the allegations. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted

Brown lost the seat to Republican Scott Taylor in 2016.