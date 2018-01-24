Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s “Curse of DarKastle” closes after 13 years

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is getting rid of the Curse of DarKastle ride after 13 years.

The ride building will become a special events venue starting this season.

“We will be able to now offer new & exciting opportunities for Howl-O-Scream, Christmas Town & other events,” the park said on Facebook.

The park is giving the public the chance to choose one of three names for the new event space: Gartensburg Castle, NewKastle or Oktoberfest Palaste.

To place your vote, comment your choice on this Facebook post. The poll will close on January 26 at noon.