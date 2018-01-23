× Tuesday is National Pie Day!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – We’re celebrating National Pie Day on January 23 at Aroma’s World.

National Pie Day was created simply to celebrate the pie. It is a day for all to bake or cook their favorite pies. Even more importantly, it is a day set aside for all to enjoy eating pies!

The first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age.

National Pie Day was created by the American Pie Council. The American Pie Celebration began in 1986 to commemorate Crisco’s 75th anniversary of “serving foods to families everywhere”.