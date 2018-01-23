Suffolk Police investigating report of student bringing gun to King’s Fork High School

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an incident involving a student who reportedly brought a gun to King’s Fork High School Tuesday.

Police responded to the school after administrators advised authorities that a student was believed to be in possession of a firearm while on campus.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 15-year-old boy had brought a gun to school. Police took the student into custody and petitions were obtained for possession/transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

A News 3 viewer provided us with audio of an automated message that was sent to parents following the incident:

Police said no specific threats related to the weapon were made on campus.

A detention order was issued, and the boy is being taken to the Tidewater Detention Home in Chesapeake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

