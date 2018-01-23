People Taking Action: Polar Plunging great grandma!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Anne Robertson is 83-years-old - a great grandma- but is full of life.

Here's the response you'll get when you ask her age: "I've celebrated the 54th anniversary of my 29th birthday!"

She's gearing up for her third Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Virginia.

"Well I think the Special Olympics is a special thing and once you've done it and seen them, you just have to go back again!" she said.

She seems to have a thing about swimming in frigid waters. She's the driving force behind a family tradition: Taking a quick dip in the Atlantic at the oceanfront on New Year's Day.

"Well it just seems like a fun thing to do!" she said.

Which explains her approach to her plunging style - she doesn't stop at the knees when she goes in.

"Heck no! Up to the neck. Well, I go under sometimes," Anne said.

For her dedication, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

