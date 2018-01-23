No. 2 Virginia looks to stay unbeaten in 2018 against No. 18 Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – 2018 has been good to second ranked Virginia. The final portion of 2017 was also good to the Cavaliers. Dating back to December 5th, UVA has not been on the wrong side of a game, with a chance to extend their winning streak to 11 games against 18th-ranked Clemson Tuesday night.

In a season that has shown the full scope of parity in college basketball, the Cavaliers have been one of the most imposing forces this season. Coming into Tuesday night, the ‘Hoos rank first nationally in scoring defense (52.4 points per game), and second in opponent field goal percentage (36%).

After being named a captain this season, Devon Hall has elevated his game to match the title. The Virginia Beach native is averaging a career-high 12 points per game this season, including a personal best 25 points in a win over NC State earlier this month.

The home court advantage has worked heavily in favor of the ‘Hoos this season. UVA is a perfect 12-0 this season at John Paul Jones Arena, and are currently on a 14-game winning streak at home.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.