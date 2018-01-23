Meryl Streep, more nominees react to Oscar nominations

Some lucky people woke up Tuesday morning to news that they had been nominated for an Oscar.

Here’s how some of the new nominees are reacting:

Meryl Streep, actress in a leading role nominee for “The Post”

“I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history. Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

Denzel Washington, actor in a leading role nominee for “Roman J. Israel, Esq”

“I want to sincerely thank the Academy for my nomination for ‘ROMAN J. ISRAEL.’ I am truly honored to be recognized by the Academy for such a rich character that was beautifully written by Dan Gilroy.”

Jordan Peele, directing nominee for “Get Out”

“Thank you to the academy for recognizing my crew, my cast, and the exceptional and brilliant Daniel Kaluuya. I am so proud of this film – it has been an unbelievable journey for any movie, let alone a horror film that came out a year ago. Thank you for the audience that bought tickets, that told their friends, that kept championing this film. Today, I celebrate not only GET OUT, but every voice that is told that they don’t fit the mold, and that they don’t belong. And to all of those who came before me and broke down doors for African-American filmmakers and genre films, I stand on your shoulders with gratitude and a commitment to continue to make room for those who follow.”

Daniel Kaluuya, actor in a leading role nominee for “Get Out”

“THIS DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. NOTHING LONGER MAKES SENSE ANYMORE. I’m walking around in a daze. I’m so proud of Team ‘Get Out.’ What a ride. What an experience. What a year. WHAT A TEAM. I’m so happy and proud of King Peele. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing us, wow. This is mental. I️ don’t even understand, nothing makes sense. I️ cannot believe this, honestly.”

Allison Janney, actress in a supporting role nominee for “I, Tonya”

“I am so incredibly proud to be a part of the ‘I, Tonya’ team! Congratulations to Tatiana Riegel for her brilliant editing and to the amazing Margot Robbie who is an absolute treasure. And the fact that my first Oscar nomination comes from a part that my dear friend, Steven Rogers, wrote for me makes it all the more sweet. Thank you to the Academy for your recognition!”

Saoirse Ronan, actress in a leading role nominees for “Lady Bird”

“To have been a part of a film like ‘Ladybird’ was a true privilege and I am incredibly grateful to the academy for recognizing this wonderful story about the beauty and strength of women. I am especially thrilled to share this moment with our leader and director Greta Gerwig, who, like Ladybird, is an incredible woman and a dear friend.”

Aaron Sorkin, adapted screenplay nominee for “Molly’s Game”

“This nomination represents the great work of hundreds of people — from STX and our producers to Jessica Chastain and the entire cast and crew. I couldn’t ask for a greater gang of people with whom to share this incredible honor.”

Greta Gerwig, directing nominee for “Lady Bird”

“This is an unbelievable honor and I am beside myself with joy and gratitude. The entire team who made ‘Lady Bird’ poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for their recognition. I couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant women who led the cast, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and I am so thrilled that they were nominated for their beautiful performances. I am struggling to find the words to express how much the nomination for best director and best screenplay means to me — in a year where there are so many brilliant films by so many of my heroes of cinema — all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Guillermo del Toro, directing nominee for “The Shape of Water”

“It is a great honor and joy to be here, today with a picture that remains faithful to all my convictions and the images I have loved since infancy. I want to thank the Academy and my professional colleagues for their kind disposition towards “The Shape of Water.” I share these nominations with all the young filmmakers in Mexico and Latin America who put their hopes in our craft and the intimate stories of their imagination…”

Christopher Plummer, actor in a supporting role for “All the Money in the World”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have received this nomination by the Academy. It was quite unexpected but incredibly gratifying. Everything has happened so quickly of late that I am still a trifled stunned but excited by it all.”

Sally Hawkins, actress in a leading role nominee for “The Shape of Water

“This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film. I am here because of the greatness of others. I stand on the shoulders of giants. Guillermo handed me a gift with this role, this film. I am so delighted for us all. To be honoured by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling. It is a privilege to tell such stories and to be able to make films that show there is a life beyond the life that people know — one that is not always seen. To be considered in this category along side these exceptional women is a real honour and gift in itself. Thank you with eternal gratitude dear Academy!”

Octavia Spencer, actress in a supporting role nominee for “The Shape of Water”

“My heart is bursting with pure elation for the cast and crew of ‘The Shape Of Water.’ Guillermo has given us all a dream job and to be recognized by the Academy is so deeply moving. I am jumping for joy from Park City for all of the nominees this morning! Congratulations everyone.”

Richard Jenkins, actor in a supporting role nominee for “The Shape of Water”

“I’m so excited and thrilled by the nomination and for ‘The Shape of Water’ team lead by Guillermo the Great. It is rare and humbling to be part of something so special.”

Timothée Chalamet, actor in a leading role nominee for “Call Me By Your Name”

“Wow, what an incredible morning. I’m a bit in shock. The feeling of gratitude I have at the moment has less to do with individual achievement and more with the appreciation for the artists past honored in this category and all of the nominees of this year. I am in awe of the pedigree of the Academy. I am truly honored. I’ve been traveling with Armie Hammer the last twelve hours. We land in two hours and we will be back in Italy together for the first time in a year and a half. Tonight we’re getting dinner with Luca Guadagnino. Without Luca’s true mastery and vision, and without Armie’s trust and guidance, without the public arts funding that made my high school education at LaGuardia possible, I wouldn’t be in this position. Thank you to those that made this possible, and the Academy, for this recognition.”

Sam Rockwell, actor in a supporting role nominee, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Wow, this is an incredible honor. Thank you so much to the Academy. I am truly humbled and proud to be nominated alongside Willem, Richard, Christopher, and of course Woody. The support for our film has been remarkable and I share this recognition with the entire cast and crew. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for your unwavering support. I have been a working actor for a long time and this really means a lot.”

Willem Dafoe, actor in a supporting role nominee for “The Florida Project”

“I’m very happy to be recognized by the Academy for my role in Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project.’ I am very proud of this movie that authentically expresses the human spirit’s natural impulse to extend itself to others even in difficult circumstances.”

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, original screenplay nominees for “The Big Sick”

“We are thrilled and honored to be nominated for ‘The Big Sick.’ We got a masterclass in storytelling from our producers, Barry Mendel and Judd Apatow, and from our director Michael Showalter– all of whom pushed us to dig down, be more honest, and be willing to make changes when the story called for it. It was an incredibly unique challenge to take some of the most vulnerable, painful, and beautiful moments from our life together and turn it into a movie. At times we worried it would be insurmountable, or would rip us apart, or even worse — that no one would like it. The fact that it connected with audiences is exhilerating, and this nomination proves that our love is real. We have decided to stay married.”

Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, best picture nominees for “Call Me by Your Name”

“We are equally ecstatic and humbled by the Academy’s embrace of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and honored to be amongst the other exceptional nominees. The nominations for the film and in recognition of Timothée, James and Sufjan are a gift for the whole creative ensemble who came together from around the globe to make this film, including our distributor Sony Pictures Classics. Over a decade ago we began our journey to adapt André Aciman’s beautiful novel into a great cinematic romance that challenged conventions. Today we are incredibly proud that this endeavor, helmed by our extraordinary director Luca Guadagnino, not only resulted in delivering a movie that we needed when we were growing up, but also affirms that the purity, the beauty, the magic and the mystery of love are universal.”