Chesapeake businesses without power after electrical pole fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Several businesses are without power Tuesday after an electrical pole caught fire in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Taylor Road.

Fire crews responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. and found a transformer on fire at the top of the pole. Dominion Power was notified immediately and responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 6:10 p.m. once the power was shut off. Crews cleared the scene at 6:46 p.m.

Dominion Power is still at the scene working to restore power.

There is no further information.

