Chesapeake businesses without power after electrical pole fire

(Video courtesy of News 3 viewer Natalie B.)
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Several businesses are without power Tuesday after an electrical pole caught fire in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Taylor Road.
Fire crews responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. and found a transformer on fire at the top of the pole. Dominion Power was notified immediately and responded to the scene.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 6:10 p.m. once the power was shut off. Crews cleared the scene at 6:46 p.m.
Dominion Power is still at the scene working to restore power.
There is no further information.
36.820243 -76.426821