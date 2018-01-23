Baltimore Orioles to take on Norfolk Tides in exhibition game at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Tides will host the Baltimore Orioles at an exhibition game on Monday, March 26.

“The Orioles have such an outstanding fan base in the Hampton Roads area, and we’re extremely fortunate to have a major league affiliate committed to growing baseball in our local community” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “This is yet another example of the terrific relationship we have with the entire Orioles organization. We’re excited for this event to kick off our 2018 season.”

Exhibition game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Box seats will be available for $25, with reserved seats available for $22. Season ticket holders and advertisers can purchase tickets advance of the March 3 date by contacting the Tides front office.

Fans can purchase tickets online via norfolktides.com, in person at the Harbor Park box office or via telephone at 1-800-745-3000.

It’s the Orioles’ sixth appearance at Harbor Park since the TIdes became the Triple-A affiliate of the Orioles in 2007.

The Tides will open their regular season on Friday, April 6th with a 7:05 p.m. contest vs. Gwinnett. Season tickets, group tickets, picnics and patios are currently available for the 2018 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park box office, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.