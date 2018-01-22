Two extricated from vehicles after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department rescued two people from their vehicles after a crash at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Logan Place Monday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 9:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a black sedan and a white van suffering from damages due to the crash. The white van was turned on its side.

The drivers of both vehicles were extricated and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the black 2016 Hyundai Accent was turning left onto Logan Place from Warwick Boulevard when he was struck by the white 2002 van that was traveling northbound on Warwick Boulevard. Authorities determined that the Hyundai Accent did not have the right of way while turning left onto Logan Place.

Police charged the driver of the Hyundai, a 24-year-old Newport News man, with Failure to Yield, Driving Without a License and Driving With Slick Tires.

