Sheriff, three deputies charged with embezzlement in Gates County corruption investigation

GATES CO., N.C. – A sheriff and three deputies with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office were charged with embezzlement Monday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Randy Hathaway was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to discharged duties. The deputies – Captain Glenda Parker, Deputy Levar Newsome and Deputy Tobe Ruffin – were each charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

A spokesperson with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the district attorney petitioned the judge based on an investigation that began in July 2017.

Former deputy Brandon Hawks, 33, was arrested on two counts of embezzlement of public property by a public officer and one count of larceny of a firearm in December.

