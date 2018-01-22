Police in Portsmouth investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General

Do you recognize these suspects? They robbed the Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard on January 17, 2018. If you have information about this case, call the Crime Line at #1888LOCKUUP. If your tip leads to an arrest of a suspect you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000. pic.twitter.com/YzmICJQNj6 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 22, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in the city.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, three men entered the Dollar General on 2210 Portsmouth Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. and robbed a store clerk at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the location on foot once the store clerk complied with their demands.

No one was injured during the incident.

