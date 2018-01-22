Michael Vick to speak at Liberty University convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University announced Monday that former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Michael Vick will speak at its convocation on January 29.

The university said Vick will share his story of once being the highest paid player in the NFL to the lessons he’s learned from serving 18 months in prison for running a high-profile illegal dogfighting operation in 2007.

Since then, he has joined The Humane Society of the United States’ End Dogfighting campaign and has addressed Congress to help pass the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act of 2013, which prohibits anyone from knowingly attending an animal fighting event or allowing a minor to attend such an event.

Vick is a Newport News native and graduated from Warwick High School in 1998. He attended Virginia Tech on a football scholarship. After playing for the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout his career, he retired from the NFL in 2017.

